New Delhi: A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) official on Wednesday resigned from her post after an FIR was filed against her for removing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag from the sports ground of the university’s South campus in Mirzapur district.

Trouble began on Tuesday after, Kiran Damle, a Deputy Chief Proctor at the Rajiv Gandhi South campus when she uprooted an RSS flag and ‘threw it on the ground,’ as a daily ‘Sangh shakha’ was being held there. She also allegedly told them not to spoil the sports ground and even went on to ‘abuse’ them. The inmates also alleged her that she said that while the whole country may have accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case, she had not.

Agitated by her actions, hostel inmates at the South campus held a protest against her, accusing her of ‘insulting’ the RSS flag and demanding her resignation.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed against her by a local RSS office-bearer.

Speaking to media, South campus professor in-charge Ramadevi Nimmanapalli said that the Deputy Chief Proctor had tendered her resignation and the same had been accepted. She further called it an ‘internal incident’ into which an internal inquiry would be conducted. Damle, meanwhile, defended herself saying that she did not know that it was an RSS flag as nothing was written on it. She added that she told students that they could conduct their activities but no use the flag as these are sensitive times.

She further alleged that most of the protesters were from outside BHU.

Professor Damle, who hails from Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, was also Assistant Director, Sports at the BHU.