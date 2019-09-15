New Delhi: A large number of students from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Sunday staged a protest against the college administration for lifting the suspension of a professor named SK Chaubey, who was found guilty of sexual harassment last year.

The sit-in by students began on Saturday night, where they demanded Chaube’s dismissal. Disgruntled students were seen carrying placards and raising slogans against the BHU administration.

The administration told IANS that the professor is currently censored, and can neither hold a post of responsibility in BHU nor attend any event or apply to any other college or university.

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi said, “He was earlier suspended but is now censored. The matter will again be taken up to BHU’s highest decision-making body.

“The Vice-Chancellor had taken cognisance of the complaint and suspended him. An inquiry committee later filed a report and the BHU’s highest decision-making body censored the Professor. He can neither hold a post of responsibility in BHU nor attend any event or apply to any other college or university.”

Notably, professor SK Chaubey from the Zoology Department was last year accused of harassing girls by passing lewd comments and making obscene gestures when he took them on a study tour to Odisha. After that, the students filed a complaint against him, and a probe committee was set up thereafter. The professor was also suspended.

The committee, which based its reports on statements of the students, also had found the professor guilty.