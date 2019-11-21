New Delhi: The father of a Muslim professor whose appointment triggered a row at the Banaras Hindu University, is allegedly known for singing bhajans at temples and working at a cow shelter, stated news agency PTI.

While Ramzan Khan on Wednesday performed ‘aarti’ and sang a devotional song at a temple in Bagru on Wednesday, nobody protested. However, when Ramzan Khan’s son Feroze Khan was appointed as a professor at BHU’s Sanskrit department, a group of students expressed disapproval. Thereafter, Feroze Khan could not take classes even though he was backed by the BHU.

The protest erupted after the students reinstated that only a Hindu teacher can teach Sanskrit at their university.

According to a report, the family members of the Muslim professor reside in a modest three-room house and he was inculcated with the knowledge of Sanskrit and ‘Hindu traditions’.

Notably, the father of the Muslim professor holds a Shastri qualification in Sanskrit. While composing religious songs and performing ‘gau sewa’ at the nearby cattle shed, Ramzan Khan also visits the mosque and offers namaz, stated news agency PTI.

The local Hindu community including the relatives of Feroz Khan have come out to support him and his family over the BHU row.

“The protest by students is unfortunate and I would like to urge the agitating students to recognize my son and see what kind of background he has,” Ramzan Khan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Ramzan Khan noted that he had never faced any religion-based discrimination like his son.