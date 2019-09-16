Lucknow: The students from Banaras Hindu University who were on a sit-in protest against the college administration for lifting the suspension of a professor guilty of sexual harassment, have called off the dissent.

The protest was called off as the professor was sent on a long leave, a report by NDTV said.

“The complaint against SK Chaube was looked into by the Complaints Committee. The report of the committee was considered by the executive council and a punishment was imposed on him. However, it has been decided to refer it back again to the executive council for a review of its decision,” BHU said in a statement.

“Till the time, the executive council reconsiders it, Chaube is directed to proceed on long leave,” it added.

The sit-in by students began on Saturday night, where they demanded SK Chaube’s dismissal. Disgruntled students were seen carrying placards and raising slogans against the BHU administration.

The administration had on Sunday told IANS that the professor was currently censored, and could neither hold a post of responsibility in BHU nor attend any event or apply to any other college or university.

Notably, professor SK Chaubey from the Zoology Department was last year accused of harassing girls by passing lewd comments and making obscene gestures when he took them on a study tour to Odisha. After that, the students filed a complaint against him, and a probe committee was set up thereafter. The professor was also suspended.

The committee, which based its reports on statements of the students, also had found the professor guilty of the offence.