Bhubaneswar: In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the ensuing winter season, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday capped the number of guests attending marriage ceremonies, funerals, and other functions in the state capital at 50, a notification said.

Earlier, the number of guests attending the various ceremonies was 250 for the entire state. The state government, however, has permitted the other areas of Odisha to continue with the maximum number of 250 attendees in such gatherings.

The civic body has imposed new restrictions based on the power entrusted to it by the state government to either relax or restrict norms keeping in view the local situation. Though there has been a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the districts, Bhubaneswar Monday reported 118 fresh cases, an official said.

New COVID-19 guidelines issued by BMC

The total number of persons allowed in functions related to marriage, death rituals, thread ceremonies will be 50 within the BMC limit.

It will be the joint responsibility of the host of the function and the management of the convention halls and marriage venues to adhere to the guidelines.

The licence for the functions must be obtained from the BMC, and people with COVID-like symptoms shall not be allowed to enter the venues, it said.

The notification further added that the host of the function shall ensure thermal screening of all participants at the entrance of the venue.

Such individuals should also be excluded from funeral-related gatherings, as much as possible.

Elderly people, pregnant women, children under the age of 10 years, and those with other comorbidities are also advised not to attend these functions, it said.

