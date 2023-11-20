Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Delhi Metro Rail Corporation; Check Expected Completion Date And Other Details Here

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project: Marking a significant milestone in the development of Odisha’s transportation infrastructure, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project has taken a major step forward with the signing of a crucial contract between the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This agreement paves the way for the construction of the project’s first phase, spanning from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trishulia in Cuttack.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project: Expected Completion Date

The momentous occasion was graced by the presence of Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who witnessed the virtual signing of the contract. With an estimated completion timeframe of four years, this ambitious project holds immense promise for transforming the transportation landscape of the capital region.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Expresses Hope

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the agreement signals the emergence of a new epoch in the transportation history of Odisha. “We are now poised to transform the transportation landscape in the state’s capital region. This is a flagship programme under the 5T (teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion leading to transformation) initiative of the government that will also symbolise the emergence of a new Odisha,” he said.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project: Project Details

The first phase of the project will be built at a cost of Rs 6,255 crore, Patnaik said, adding that this is the single largest investment made for any infrastructure project in the state. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the state government, he added. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the state government, he added.

“I am happy that my government is delivering yet another promise that was made in our 2019 manifesto” the chief minister said.

Patnaik said DMRC is a pioneer in the field of construction and operation of metro rail in the country. He expressed confidence that the Bhubaneswar Metro will be of world-class standard, and will be completed in time. Housing & Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Panda and Chief Secretary PK Jena were among those present at the function, which the CM addressed virtually.

DMRC MD Vikas Kumar said that it was an apt time to start transit-oriented development in Odisha. The first phase of Bhubaneswar will be 26 km long, and have 20 stations. The whole stretch will be elevated.

“It will spruce up the economy, and push growth and development in the region,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

