Bhubaneswar Horror: Woman commits suicide After Cremating Husband’s Body; Turns Out He Is Alive

A woman killed herself after she cremated a body of her husband. Later it was revealed that her spouse was alive and recovering from burn injuries at the same hospital.

Bhubaneswar: A distressing case of medical negligence has emerged in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, where a grief-ridden woman committed suicide after mistakenly cremating a body she believed to be her husband’s. Shockingly, it was later revealed that the body she had cremated was not her husband’s but belonged to another person. This tragic mix-up occurred because the deceased woman was provided incorrect information by the hospital authorities, who mistakenly handed over someone else’s body, claiming it to be her spouse’s. Later, it was discovered that her husband was alive and recovering from burn injuries. However, the hospital denied any medical negligence, stating that the private firm that is responsible for identifying the victims is responsible for the error.

The incident took place when Dilip Samantaray, the deceased woman’s husband, suffered severe burn injuries due to an AC explosion and was admitted to the hospital. The hospital authorities allegedly informed the wife about the death of her husband and handed over the body. It was later revealed the Dilip Samantaray is alive and is undergoing treatment.

Dilip’s wife Sona, after knowing about the demise, committed suicide on New Year’s Day. On Friday, Bhubaneswar’s Hi-Tech Hospital clarified that he is alive and getting treatment. The other body of his deceased was apparently his fatally injured colleague, Jyotiranjan Mallick.

After knowing about the tragic mi-up the family members of the woman staged a protest outside the hospital. “My family is shattered. My niece killed herself over this false information given by the hospital,” Sona’s uncle Rabindra Jena told TOI.

Meanwhile, Jyotiranjan’s wife, Arpita Mukhi, expressed her grief, stating, “I want my husband back. I failed to recognize him during treatment because of his severe burns.” The deceased family was unconsolable as they could not even perform the last rites due to the alleged mix-up.

On he other hand, Hospital CEO Smita Padhi dismissed accusations of negligence, stating that private firm’s technicians, who were hired for AC repairs, were responsible for identifying the victims., “We didn’t commit the mistake. The technicians were engaged by a private firm to repair ACs. While being admitted for treatment after the explosion, each one of them was identified by a contractor linked to the firm,” she said.

“Nobody from the family reported that the body was not of Dilip,” she said.

