New Delhi: It is never desirable nor legal for the public to take the law into its hands. But then, these incidents of vigilante justice don’t seem to abate. In a similar case reported from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur, a man was garlanded with footwear and tied in front of a moving truck as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.Also Read - Tomato Flu: 26 Cases Detected In Odisha | All You Need To Know About This Disease

The incident took place near the Bhutamundai overbridge along the Chandikhol-Paradip road in Jagatsinghpur district recently. A video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms. Also Read - Viral Video: Alert RPF Jawan Saves Woman's Life As She Slips & Falls From Moving Train in Bhubaneswar | Watch

A man was caught by the truck driver and helpers while he tried to steal a mobile phone from the truck. After this the man was tied to the truck which ran for some time as ‘punishment’. Also Read - Cyclone Asani Weakens Into Deep Depression; Odisha, Andhra And Bengal Brace For Heavy Rainfall

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) said on Tuesday the incident appears to be a serious violation of human rights.

It has issued notice to the Jagatsinghpur SP asking the latter to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days. The Commission has scheduled the matter for hearing on June 17.