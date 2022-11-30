Bhuj Election 2022: BJP Eyes Hat-Trick in Three-Cornered Fight

Bhuj Election 2022: Bhuj assembly constituency of Gujarat will vote in the first phase of polls on December 1. The constituency which comes under Kutch is considered a stronghold of the BJP.

Bhuj Election 2022: What happened last time

In Gujarat Assembly election 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dr Nimaben Aacharya defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Chaki Adambhai Budhabhai by a margin of 14,022 votes. In 2012 as well, BJP candidate Nimaben Aacharya emerged victorious by defeating Congress’ Amirali Hajihushen Lodhiya by 8,973 votes.

Bhuj Election 2022: Candidates in Fray

Keshavlal Shivdasbhai Patel (Keshubhai) – BJP

Rajesh Pandoriya- AAP

Arjanbhai Bhudia- Congress

Bhuj Election 2022: Opinion Poll

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to sweep the elections in Gujarat, CVoter-ABP Opinion Poll predicted. The BJP is projected to win between 131 and 139 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The surprise package is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that is projected to win between 7 and 15 seats.

As a party, AAP was non-existent in Gujarat in the 2017 elections. The Congress’ tally is expected to drop precipitously from 77 seats in 2017 to between 31 and 39 seats this time. In the previous Assembly polls in 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats.