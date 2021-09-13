Gandhinagar: Ghatlodia constituency MLA Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the seventeenth chief minister of Gujarat on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.20 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the next government in the state after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani from the top post.Also Read - Who is Bhupendra Patel? All You Need to Know About New Gujarat CM

Accepting his claim, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat invited Patel to take oath as Gujarat’s seventeenth CM.

Bhupendra Patel, who was also present at the press briefing, told the media that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him.

“The blessings of former CM Anandiben Patel are with me all the time. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works,” said Bhupendra Patel.

Who is Bhupendra Patel?

Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, the highest winning margin in the 2017 Gujarat polls.

Bhupendra earlier served as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). He has never held a ministerial post, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he became Gujarat CM, twenty years ago. Similar to Modi, he’s also a first-time MLA. (Read Full Story Here)

Cabinet Revamp Soon

“Only the chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow,” state BJP president C.R. Patil said while talking to reporters on Sunday after Bhupendra Patel’s selection in the legislature party meeting at Kamalam.

Later Patil added that the revamped cabinet will be formed following consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

Vijay Rupani’s Sudden Resignation

Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister, over a year before the state goes to polls.

It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December next year.

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister his second stint as CM – in December 2017.

Rupani along with state BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, and state cabinet colleagues deputy CM Nitin Patel, Bhupndrasinh Chudasama, and Pradeepsinh Jadeja had met the governor and submitted their resignations.

(With agency inputs)