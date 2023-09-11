Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Most Popular CM Among 6 States Headed For Polls

Coming to the Chief Minister voters are most angry with, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wins hands down.

Bhupesh Baghel Most Popular CM: Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is the most popular among the CMs facing Assembly elections. According to the IANS CVoter Anger Index in the poll-bound states, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister faces the “least amount of anger” which also implies he is the most popular Chief Minister among these. Among every 100 voters angry at state-level governance, Baghel has the least number at 25.4.

Coming to the Chief Minister voters are most angry with, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wins hands down with 50.2 numbers followed by Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot at 49.2, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a score of 35.1 while Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a score of 27. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has a score of 37.1.

Among the six states going to the polls, people’s anger is the most palpable against the governments of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, while the voters are most angry with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Rajasthan, as per the IANS CVoter Anger Index.

The sitting MLAs in Telangana face the least amount of anger from the electorate in the coming Assembly elections.

The Telangana and Rajasthan CM face much higher anger index score than the sitting MLAs.

However, the picture reverses as more voters are angry at the sitting MLAs in Chhattisgarh with a score of 44. Only 27.6 are angry at sitting MLAs in Telangana and only 28.3 in Rajasthan. Voters are very angry with sitting MLAs in Andhra at 44.9, 41.2 in Mizoram, and 40.4 in Madhya Padesh.

(With IANS inputs)

