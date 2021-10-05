Lucknow: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday staged a dharna at Lucknow airport after he was not allowed to leave the premises where he arrived to visit the state Congress office and meet party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Reports suggested that he had come to Lucknow to show solidarity with the families of farmers who were killed in Sunday’s violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. While staging demonstration, the chief minister questioned the rationale behind denial of permission.Also Read - Congress Twitter Handle Shares Lakhimpur Video | Watch

In a video tweeted by Baghel, the chief minister was seen asking the police officials why he was being stopped from leaving the airport when he had no intention of visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, which has become the hotbed of political slugfest after people died during a protest by farmers against the Centre's agriculture laws.

“I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders,” he wrote in a tweet with a photo of him sitting on the floor at the airport.

“Why am I being stopped? I am not going to Lakhimpur where there are prohibitory orders in place. I am only going to PCC (Congress office),” he asked the police personnel.

Talking to mediapersons at the airport, the chief minister said he does not plan to go to Lakhimpur Kheri but to the Congress office where he was scheduled to address a press conference later in the day.

He also added that he has come to meet party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is currently in custody at Sitapur.

The development comes after the Uttar Pradesh government asked the Lucknow airport authority not to allow Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy chief minister who had to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in view of the violence that erupted there.

It must be noted that 8 people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi had said in a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India (AAI).