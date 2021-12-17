Thimphu: Bhutan conferred its highest civilian decoration ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on the occasion of the country’s National Day.Also Read - With Eye On UP Election, PM Narendra Modi To Meet 40 MPs From Poll-Bound State Today

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted saying that he was overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.

Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia @Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/ru69MpDWlq — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021

Earlier, the Bhutanese Prime Minister had tweeted that the country has conferred its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on PM Modi.

HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person, the Prime Minister’s Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

He also wished his countrymen on the 114th National Day of Bhutan.