New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the biennial Legislative Council polls for 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh, one in Andhra Pradesh and two in Bihar will be held on January 28 and the counting counting of votes will be done on that day itself.

Candidates can file their nominations till January 18 and scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 19, and withdrawal of names can be done till January 21.

In Uttar Pradesh, the term of 12 MLCs, including UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Chairman of UP Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, is coming to an end on January 30. Issuing a statement issued, UP's Chief Electoral Officer A K Shukla said the notification for the biennial elections will be issued on January 11.

The EC has issued guidelines to be followed during the entire election process. Every person will have to wear a face mask during all election-related activities and at the entry of hall/room/ premises used for election purposes. Thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out and sanitiser made available at all locations.

The EC said that social distancing will be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the state governments and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are being directed to depute a senior officer from the states to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” said the EC.

The lone seat in Andhra Pradesh has been vacant due to the resignation of Pothula Sunitha.

The BJP which has a majority in the house is set to return with a majority of the seats while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will be losing seats in the council.

