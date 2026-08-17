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Big action amid Jharkhand protest as CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office over exam irregularities

Ranchi: In a significant national development, the Criminal Investigation Department on Monday began conducting raids at the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office here in connection with its pro

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: August 17, 2026, 3:22 PM IST
Big action amid Jharkhand protest as CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office over exam irregularities
Jharkhand Exam Row

Ranchi: In a significant national development, the Criminal Investigation Department on Monday began conducting raids at the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office here in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, an officer said. Job aspirants have been protesting for 24 days now against alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

“We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations,” CID ADG Manoj Kaushik told PTI.

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The state probe agency has arrested 20 people in connection with alleged recruitment exam irregularities, including former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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