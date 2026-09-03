Big action in Delhi sleeper bus gang-rape case as NCW seeks report from Delhi Police within a week

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar orders Delhi Police to submit a comprehensive report within seven days regarding the gang-rape of a student inside a moving bus.

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Delhi gang-rape case: In a big development in the Delhi sleeper bus gang-rape case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported gang-rape of a 16-year-old Class 11 student from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, inside a moving sleeper bus in the National Capital Region. Directing swift accountability, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Delhi Police Chief Anurag Kumar, requesting a detailed action taken report within a week. The commission urged authorities to accelerate the investigation, conduct thorough forensic analyses, and implement strict oversight measures for passenger safety.

Action Taken Report Requested: NCW sought an action taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar within a week. Read more: 8 SIM cards, WhatsApp trail, Cantonment recon: How Delhi Police busted Pakistan's ISI spy network, couple arrested for spying

Key Details Required: NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar specified that the report must cover the investigation status, forensic findings, chargesheet, and oversight measures.

Incident Summary: The action follows the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh inside a moving sleeper bus in the NCR.

“The safety, dignity and rights of children are non-negotiable. The Commission will closely monitor the matter to ensure accountability and justice,” she added.

In the letter, Rahatkar called for expeditious investigation and custodial questioning of the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and the inter-state route traversed and strict application of all applicable provisions under POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including aggravated gang rape and criminal intimidation, with enhancement of charges wherever warranted.

Also read: No curtains, no unsafe stops, driver verification: Delhi govt announces strict safety rules for all buses after Noida gang-rape

She also suggested preservation and examination of forensic, physical and digital evidence, including medical evidence, the impounded bus, GPS/telematics data, CDRs and CCTV footage along the route.

The NCW Chief also directed complete protection and support for the survivor and her family, including legal assistance, psychological counselling and compensation under applicable schemes.

Also read: Delhi Shocker! 16-year-old girl gang-raped inside bus in Kashmere Gate; driver, conductor held

Complaint filed by minor girl’s father under POCSO

Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s father, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Sub-Inspector Gurbachan Singh, Station House Officer of Hariana police station, said the accused was arrested on August 27

(With inputs from agencies)