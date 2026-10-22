Big action in Tripura man racial abuse case as Delhi Police registers FIR after viral video row

Delhi Police registered an FIR against influencer Amir Shokeen for racially abusing a youth from Tripura in a viral video, sparking widespread outrage across the Northeast.

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Delhi Police registers FIR in racial abuse viral video row (IANS image)

Tripura man racial abuse case: A viral video showing social media influencer Amir Shokeen directing racial slurs and humiliating remarks at a teenager from Tripura in New Delhi has triggered massive indignation, leading the Delhi Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) and launch a full-scale investigation. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police was tasked with examining the footage and preserving digital metadata following formal representation from the Tripura Students Forum Delhi. Police teams that raided Shokeen’s residence reported that the creator has gone absconding.

Delhi Police registers FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Officials said that the Delhi Police has registered the case at the Sadar Bazar police station under Sections 192, 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Earlier, Shokeen apologised after the offensive video surfaced on social media and earned him major backlash.

In a Facebook post, Shokeen claimed that the video was scripted and that the man featured in it was known to him. He said the man had previously worked at a friend’s cafe in Ahmedabad and described the exchange as a humorous video in which both people were joking. He maintained that he had no intention of insulting anyone. This is not the first time that an FIR has been filed against Amir Shokeen.

Earlier, the Tripura Students Forum Delhi had submitted a formal complaint to the Delhi Police, seeking registration of an FIR and an urgent investigation into the case.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju raises issue on social media

The development came after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue on social media. In its complaint, the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSF’D) sought the police’s urgent intervention, expressing concern over the alleged treatment of the individual by a social media content creator.

“On behalf of the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSF’D), we submit this formal complaint seeking your urgent intervention into a disturbing video circulating on Instagram that allegedly depicts an individual from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment and humiliating treatment by a social media content creator,” the complaint stated.

It added that, if established through an investigation, the allegations would raise serious concerns regarding the individual’s dignity, bodily autonomy and safety, as well as the protection of people from the Northeast against racial discrimination and harassment. The Forum also alleged that the video contained racially derogatory expressions, including ‘Chinki’ and ‘Chinese’, directed at the individual.

(With inputs from agencies)