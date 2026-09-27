Big boost for Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP as Sonam Wangchuk backs Oct 2 protest against CEC

Sonam Wangchuk backs Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 protest demanding accountability from CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR controversy.

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Sonam Wangchuk- File image (ANI)

Cockroach Janta Party October 2 protest: In a significant boost for Cockroach Janta Party, Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has backed the proposed October 2 nationwide protest demanding institutional accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening transparency and safeguarding the integrity of India’s electoral framework, Wangchuk stated that public initiatives focused on systemic oversight deserve support, though he noted he might not be physically present for the demonstration. For those unversed, activist Wangchuk had successfully led the NEET protest in June and July, leading to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In the present case, the CJP has announced that its protest will begin in Mumbai on October 2 as part of its campaign seeking accountability from the Election Commission.

What Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said on October 2 CJP protest?

His comments came amid a row over the functioning of the Election Commission following an Indian Express report’s revelation that Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions concerning voter registration, deletions and restoration of names and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

What Election Commission said on SIR allegations?

The Election Commission on Saturday asserted that all decisions relating to SIR received the unanimous approval of all three commissioners. It also announced measures to assist voters facing notices during the revision, including home visits by Booth Level Officers in cases involving unmapped electors and logical discrepancies, and said such people would generally not have to appear personally for hearings.

Wangchuk expressed his support for CJP’s proposed protest but said he did not need to physically participate in every movement. “Backing definitely, anything to improve accountability in the nation, always with them,” he said.

“The whole idea of supporting movements for me is that these movements are on their own. So there are many people now for that issue, and I am happy to see that, and therefore I hope I will not be needed on the CEC issue,” he said.

Wangchuk said the electoral process was among the most important requirements for a democratic country and needed to be improved. “If the election process is spoiled, then what is left of democracy?” he said, adding that promises made by governments must be fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies)