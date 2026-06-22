Big boost for Assam tourism as EU lifts negative travel advisory, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls it ‘strong vote of confidence in Assam’

A high-level EU delegation visited Assam on a two-day visit earlier this month to explore greater engagement with the state for trade and business and joint projects to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

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Assam CM Himata Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the European Union (EU) has removed its negative travel advisory for the northeastern state. CM Sarma termed the move a positive step that would increase the inflow of tourists from the 27 member countries of the EU. He added that the decision would also enhance opportunities for greater investment in trade and industry.

EU member states have revised their travel advisories: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Encouraging news for Assam. After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state,” the CM posted on X.

“This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of confidence in Assam and bodes well for deeper EU-Assam engagement…Grateful to EU Ambassador to India, HE Mr Herve Delphin for his support in taking this forward,” he added.

Encouraging news for Assam. After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state. This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 20, 2026

Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community! Just days after EU member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, I am happy to share that from 4th August, @airindia will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With these non-stop… https://t.co/COMfCZvaxt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2026

EU Delegation’s Assam Visit

To recall, a high-level EU delegation visited Assam on a two-day visit earlier this month to explore greater engagement with the state for trade and business and joint projects to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

Sharing details on the state government pursuing the foreign nations to lift travel restrictions on Facebook Live, Sarma said the embassies were being contacted since the investment summit ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ was organised here in February 2025.

“We were contacting the embassies to persuade them that Assam is peaceful now, and their citizens should not face restrictions in coming here. Australia and Japan lifted the advisory last year, but the EU had not done it,” he said.

“After pursuing for a long time, we have been successful in getting the advisory lifted by the EU now,” Sarma added.

He emphasised that with the restrictions lifted, the state could expect an inflow of tourists from the EU member-states, and it has to ramp up its facilities to attract the visitors. The CM maintained that EU tourists are likely to prefer staying close to nature when they come here.

“We have to plan for homestays, nature-themed camps, huts, etc in such a way. We have to showcase our ethnic food to the tourists,” Sarma said. He underlined the importance of publicising the USP of the state through social media, especially in English, to ensure maximum outreach.

The CM said he will also instruct the Tourism department to develop a good website where all homestays are registered and tourists can book through a single-window facility.

“Tourism provides maximum employment and is another step towards an ‘atmanirbhar Assam’. To attract tourists, we have to keep our tourism spots clean, improve the homestays and publicise through social media,” Sarma added.

The barrier had impacted Assam’s tourism potential since 1979, the chief minister said and expressed confidence that continued efforts would further position the state prominently on the global tourism map.