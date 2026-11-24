Big boost for IAF: HAL assures handover of 18 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets by March 2027, says no compromise on capabilities

The Indian Air Force is expected to receive 16-18 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets from HAL by March 31, 2027, after years of delays. Most hardware-related issues have reportedly been resolved, while work on radar and software-related problems is nearing completion.

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Big boost for IAF: HAL assures handover of 18 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets by March 2027, says no compromise on capabilities (Photo: HAL)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to induct its first batch of indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A fighter jets by March 31, 2027, after years of delays. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has assured the Air Force that it will deliver 16 to 18 aircraft by the end of the current financial year. The development follows a high-level meeting between senior IAF and HAL officials last week to review the progress of the delayed fighter aircraft programme. According to reports, the November 16 meeting was attended by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and HAL chairman and managing director Ravi K.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the IAF has agreed to accept a full squadron of Tejas Mk-1A fighters by the March deadline. However, it will not compromise on the aircraft’s technical specifications or operational capabilities to speed up deliveries.

Officials said most of the major hardware-related problems, including those linked to weapons testing, have been addressed. The remaining software-related issues, particularly those involving the radar, are also close to resolution.

HAL will now work towards completing the required paperwork and obtaining the necessary clearances from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA). These approvals are necessary before the aircraft can be formally handed over to the IAF and used for operations.

Tejas Mk-1A delivery: What is the latest update?

The latest development comes after IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said on November 16 that the first squadron of Tejas Mk-1A fighters would join the Air Force within the current financial year. He also said that four major areas requiring improvements in the aircraft had been addressed through discussions with HAL.

A typical IAF fighter squadron consists of around 18 aircraft. HAL’s commitment to deliver 16 to 18 jets by March 2027 is therefore expected to help the Air Force establish its first Tejas Mk-1A squadron.

Earlier, HAL chairman Ravi K said the company had already manufactured 27 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft. However, their delivery was held up by pending technical work, including the integration of the active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and weapons systems.

Why are Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet deliveries delayed?

The Tejas Mk-1A programme has faced several setbacks, pushing deliveries nearly three years behind the original schedule.

The IAF had placed its first order for 83 Tejas Mk-1A fighters in February 2021. HAL was initially expected to begin deliveries in March 2024, but the deadline was missed.

One of the major reasons for the delay was the shortage of F404-IN20 engines supplied by US-based GE Aerospace. These engines power the Tejas Mk-1A fighters, and delays in their supply affected HAL’s production schedule.

The aircraft also required additional testing and certification, particularly for its radar, software and weapons systems.

In September 2026, HAL said it had received 10 engines from GE Aerospace and had completed 27 aircraft airframes. However, the company still needed to resolve some technical issues before handing over the first batch.

GE Aerospace has since continued supplying engines, with four additional engines shipped in September 2026, according to reports.

How many Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets has India ordered?

The Indian Air Force has placed orders for a total of 180 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets from HAL. The first contract, signed in February 2021, was worth around Rs 48,000 crore and covered 83 aircraft. The second contract, signed in September 2025, was for another 97 fighters worth approximately Rs 62,370 crore.

The Tejas Mk-1A is an upgraded version of the original Tejas fighter. It comes with improved radar, electronic warfare systems, better operational capabilities and the ability to carry a wider range of weapons.

The aircraft is expected to strengthen India’s indigenous defence manufacturing programme and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign fighter aircraft.

Why is Tejas Mk-1A important for the Indian Air Force?

The induction of Tejas Mk-1A fighters is important as the IAF continues to face a shortage of fighter squadrons. The aircraft will help strengthen the Air Force’s combat fleet following the retirement of the MiG-21 fighter jets in September 2025. The MiG-21 served the Indian Air Force for more than six decades.

The IAF currently operates around 29 fighter squadrons, against an authorised strength of 42. The induction of Tejas Mk-1A aircraft is expected to help address this gap.

Apart from the Mk-1A programme, India is also working on the more advanced Tejas Mk-2 fighter and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, which is being developed as part of the country’s long-term plan to strengthen its indigenous fighter aircraft capabilities.