Home

News

Big boost for India amid global energy crisis as Russian FM says, Indias interests will not suffer

Big boost for India amid global energy crisis as Russian FM says, ‘India’s interests will not suffer’

Russia says it will continue supplying oil and gas to India despite global pressure, assuring that Indian interests will not be affected. Scroll down for details.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (Image: ANI)

India-Russia Relations: The foreign minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, has given an assurance that Russia will continue to fulfil the energy supply agreements amid the increasing pressure and competition. Before visiting India, Lavrov stated that Russia would make sure that the energy needs of India remain protected and that the existing agreements would not be affected. The minister is expected to meet India’s external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, during the visit.

Russia assures oil and gas supply

The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with RT India, stated that Russia has never failed in honouring its commitments to India in the energy sector. In addition, he stated that Moscow will continue to supply oil, gas, and coal to India even at the time of growing external pressure and “unfair competition”.

“I can guarantee that India’s interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer. We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements,” said Lavrov in an interview.

Also Read: Putin-Zelenskyy meeting? Russian President signals talks in third country amid 3-day temporary ceasefire

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kudankulam Project

The Russian minister also highlighted that the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is one of the major examples of cooperation between India and Russia. Alongside this, he focused on the role of Russia in meeting India’s energy needs and said that the work on additional units is continuing.

“Cooperation on the construction of new power units for this nuclear plant is continuing. Even so, India needs more. We continue supplying hydrocarbons such as gas, oil, and coal”, he added.

Praise for PM Modi

Lavrov lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as “one of the most energetic leaders the world has ever known”.

“He possesses great energy and channels it towards extremely important goals such as achieving maximum sovereignty across all spheres: the economy, the military, defence, culture, and the preservation of India’s civilisational wealth, which is unmatched by any other country,” said Lavrov.

Also Read: ‘War about to end’: Putin makes big announcement on Russia-Ukraine war, names his preferred interlocutor

‘Hindi Rusi bhai bhai’

FM Sergey #Lavrov: No single word can capture the essence of #RussiaIndia relations – they are simply too rich. A situation where our paths diverge is unthinkable. “Hindi Rusi bhai bhai” is not just a fun slogan – it has become part of our culture.#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/vlXlk2mB4U — MFA Russia (@mfa_russia) May 13, 2026

He described the Indians and Russians as brothers, stating the “Hindi Rusi bhai bhai” slogan.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.