Big boost for Indian Army as Defence Ministry inks Rs 586 crore deal to buy auxiliary power units for T-72 & T-90 tanks

MoD signs a Rs 586 crore deal for indigenous Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) to boost the operational readiness of T-72 and T-90 tanks.

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New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed contract worth Rs 586 crore with Accurate Industrial Controls Private Limited on September 21, 2026, to procure indigenous Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) for the Indian Army’s T-72 and T-90 main battle tanks. Signed in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the contract was awarded under the industry-led Make-II procurement category to enhance operational readiness and sub-system indigenisation.

Contract & Technical Overview

Parameter Project Details Procuring Agency Ministry of Defence (Government of India) Vendor / Manufacturer Accurate Industrial Controls Private Limited Contract Value Rs 586 crore Target Platforms T-72 (Ajeya) and T-90 (Bhishma) Main Battle Tanks Procurement Category Make-II (Industry-Led Research & Development)

Key Operational & Strategic Highlights

Auxiliary Power Generation: APUs serve as an alternate power source for vital tank systems including the fire control system, firing circuit, gun stabilisation system and other ancillaries allowing operations while the main engine is idle. Read more: Major Terror Plot Thwarted: Attempt to target security forces foiled after IED found by roadside in J&K’s Shopian

Fuel & Engine Conservation: By eliminating the need to run the tank’s main engine continuously during stationary periods, APUs reduce overall fuel consumption, lower main engine wear-and-tear and decrease thermal and acoustic signatures.

The contract with Accurate Industrial Controls Private Ltd was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. T-72 and T-90 tanks are the mainstay of India’s mechanised forces.

How will indigenous Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) help Army?

The APU can cater to the tank’s fire control system while deployed in surveillance mode during a lull in battle, and during training, with a view to conserving the life of the main engine of the tank. The order placed with an indigenous company will also help India to achieve self-reliance in APU manufacturing technology for tanks in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The project also has a huge potential to generate future domestic and export business, which can be many times more than the current procurement of APUs, as it is a continuous requirement, keeping in mind the present inventory of T-72, T-90, Arjun tanks, and BMPs held by the Indian armed forces and expected new tank supplies in the coming years.

In the export market, the countries using Russian T-72 and T-90 tanks can also provide a demand for India-made APUs for tanks. Apart from the former Soviet bloc nations, other countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Egypt also have these main battle tanks in their armies.