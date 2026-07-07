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Big boost for Make in India Defence as India-Indonesia sign key pacts for BrahMos missile supply, Astra air-to-air missiles

India and Indonesia have signed historic pacts for the supply of BrahMos and Astra missiles, delivering a massive export boost to the Make in India defence initiative.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: July 7, 2026, 4:13 PM IST
UAE, BrahMos missiles, Akashteer air defence system, India, Middle East tensions, United Arab Emirates, BrahMos, supersonic cruise missiles, Russia, Iran-Israel conflict, Strait of Hormuz, P-800 Oniks, Indian Armed Forces, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force
(File image)

Jakarta: In a massive boost for Make in India, New Delhi and Jakarta signed a historic defence agreement on Tuesday for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and indigenously developed Astra air-to-air missiles to the Indonesian military. Finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour. Moreover, the pact also establishes a comprehensive framework for maritime safety and security cooperation, positioning India as a primary strategic security partner in the critical Indo-Pacific region.

Big boost for Make in India Defence

This landmark export agreement expands Indonesia’s defense capabilities with additional batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile alongside the DRDO-developed Astra. As a advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile, the Astra gives the Indonesian air force a crucial edge to track and destroy highly manoeuvrable enemy aircraft. By locking in these dual-missile supply chains and establishing tighter maritime safety protocols, the summit marks a decisive shift for the domestic defence industry, proving that India’s military manufacturing has firmly transitioned from a major global importer to a high-tech exporter.

Read more: Concern for China as Philippines to conduct first-ever BrahMos Missile firing

Also read: UAE may purchase BrahMos missiles, Akashteer air defence system from India amid Middle East tensions

“The growing trust between our countries is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation. Today, we have reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation,” said PM Modi.

India’s high-quality and affordable medicines to become accessible to Indonesia

“With today’s agreement, India’s high-quality and affordable medicines will be even more easily accessible to the citizens of Indonesia. We will also contribute to the capacity building of doctors and healthcare workers in Indonesia,” the Prime Minister added.

India to support Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines

India and Indonesia also inked agreement on minerals and technologies for steel supply chain, a move aimed at strengthening the critical mineral supply chain. India is also expected to support the development of Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), extending its poll technology expertise to the Southeast Asian nation.

Indonesia confers country’s highest honour to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto conferred the country’s highest honour, the ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’, upon PM Modi.

The ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’, instituted in 1959, is the highest civilian and military medal of honour conferred by the Southeast Asian nation, recognising extraordinary service. This marked another addition to the growing list of highest honours for PM Modi bestowed on him globally.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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