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  • BIG breaking: 1 killed, several injured as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

BIG breaking: 1 killed, several injured as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

BIG breaking: 1 killed, several injured as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 13, 2026, 6:06 PM IST
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BIG breaking: 1 killed, several incurred as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

Suspected IED Blast Targets Assam Rifles In Nagaland: A tragic incident has surfaced from Nagaland, where a suspected IED blast targeted a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Sukhovi on Monday.


Operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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