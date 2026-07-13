BIG breaking: 1 killed, several injured as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

BIG breaking: 1 killed, several injured as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

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BIG breaking: 1 killed, several incurred as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

Suspected IED Blast Targets Assam Rifles In Nagaland: A tragic incident has surfaced from Nagaland, where a suspected IED blast targeted a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Sukhovi on Monday.

A suspected IED blast is reported near, Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. 1 security personnel has lost his life and 4 injured. Operation in progress. Further details awaited: Defence PRO, Kohima — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026



Operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.