BIG breaking: 1 killed, several injured as suspected IED targets Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland

Suspected IED Blast Targets Assam Rifles In Nagaland: A tragic incident has surfaced from Nagaland, where a suspected IED blast targeted a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Sukhovi on Monday.
A suspected IED blast is reported near, Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. 1 security personnel has lost his life and 4 injured. Operation in progress. Further details awaited: Defence PRO, Kohima
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026
Operation is underway and further details are awaited.
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.