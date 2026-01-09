By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Big BREAKING: 4 Ayyappa devotees, including child, dead as vehicle collides with lorry – VISUALS
Big BREAKING: 4 Ayyappa devotees, including child, dead as vehicle collides with lorry
Big BREAKING: 4 Ayyappa devotees, including child, dead as vehicle collides with lorry
#WATCH | Karnataka | Four Ayyappa devotees died in a road accident in the Kora police station limits of Tumkur when a vehicle collided with a parked lorry around 5 am. SP Ashok Venkat, Kora police, visited the spot.
(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/ZfYVlWdbUS
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.