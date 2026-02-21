Home

News

Big BREAKING: Congresss protest at AI Summit inspired by Nepals Gen Z movement

Big BREAKING: Congress’s protest at AI Summit inspired by Nepal’s Gen Z movement

Delhi Police told a court that the shirtless Youth Congress protest at the AI Summit against the centre was allegedly inspired by Nepal's violent Gen Z movement.

Big BREAKING: Congress’s protest at AI Summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement

New Delhi: In a major development in the Congress’ shirtless protest at the AI Summit, the Delhi Police told a court on Friday that the Youth Congress members, who protested against the Centre, were inspired by the violent Gen Z movement that toppled the government in Nepal. The Delhi Police officials alleged in the court that in the background of the protest at the AI Summit, which was hosting global leaders and tech moguls, there was a larger conspiracy.

What did Delhi Police Say In The Court?

The Delhi Police officials stated that the shirtless protest at the AI Summit was part of a larger conspiracy.

The Delhi Police officials stated that the shirtless protest at the AI Summit was part of a larger conspiracy. “This is a larger conspiracy that has taken inspiration from the Gen Z protests in Nepal. The accused need to be confronted with each other as well as with digital evidence. This is a very important investigation.” The department stated while requesting custody of the arrested Youth Congress members.

The department emphasised that there is a need for a thorough investigation into the funding of the protesters. including the printed T-shirts the protesters wore during the protest. The front side of the shirts carried anti-government messages like “PM is compromised”, “India-US Trade Deal”, and “Epstein Files”.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Congress’ Shirtless Protest At AI Summit

On Friday, around 10 Youth Congress members barged into the AI Summit, removed their shirts and started protesting against PM Modi and the central government. They also raised slogans like – “PM is compromised” over the India-US trade deal.

Four of the protesters were arrested for disrupting the global event.

This has triggered a political row between the Centre and the Congress. BJP leaders like Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav came forward and termed the act as “anti-national”, accusing the grand old party of trying to tarnish the country’s global image. However, the Congress justified the protest as a valid expression of democratic dissent, saying that it reflects the growing anger among young people.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.