Big BREAKING: India’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI goes MISSING, Indian Air Force launches search operation

Published date india.com Updated: March 5, 2026 9:22 PM IST
An Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet on Thursday evening has gone missing from radar, informed Guwahati Defence PRO.


 

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

