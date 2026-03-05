By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Big BREAKING: India’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI goes MISSING, Indian Air Force launches search operation
An Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet on Thursday evening has gone missing from radar, informed Guwahati Defence PRO.
One Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft missing from radar contact. Airforce team launched to ascertain the facts: Defence PRO, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/Mm3ZooWvD0
— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
