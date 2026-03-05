Big BREAKING: India’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI goes MISSING, Indian Air Force launches search operation

Home

Big BREAKING: Indias Sukhoi Su-30 MKI goes MISSING, Indian Air Force launches search operation

An Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet on Thursday evening has gone missing from radar, informed Guwahati Defence PRO.

One Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft missing from radar contact. Airforce team launched to ascertain the facts: Defence PRO, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/Mm3ZooWvD0 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026





Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

