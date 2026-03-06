  • Home
  • News
  • Big BREAKING: Karnataka government plans to ban social media for children under 16 – What is the reason?

Big BREAKING: Karnataka government plans to ban social media for children under 16 – What is the reason?

CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government will ban social media use for children below 16 years of age.

Published date india.com Published: March 6, 2026 12:02 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
social media ban
Big BREAKING: Karnataka government plans to ban social media for children under 16 – What is the reason?

CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government will ban social media use for children below 16 years of age.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.