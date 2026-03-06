Home

Big BREAKING: Karnataka government plans to ban social media for children under 16 – What is the reason?

CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government will ban social media use for children below 16 years of age.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

