Massive fire breaks out at Noida’s IVY County Society days after Delhi’s Malviya Nagar blaze

A massive fire broke out on the 12th floor of a high rise apartment at the Ivy County society in Noida’s Sector 75 on Friday.

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Big breaking: Massive fire breaks out at Noida’s IVY County Society days after Delhi’s Malviya Nagar blaze | Image: Nivedita Dash

Noida IVY County Society Fire: Two days after the massive fire incident at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, another fire broke out at Noida’s IVY County Society in Sector 75. As per initial reports, the blaze erupted at a flat located on the 12th floor of one of the society’s towers. The fire triggered panic and chaos throughout the residential complex, with people running out of their homes.

High flames and black smoke started shooting out of the apartment, and residents immediately called the police and the fire department. After getting the distress call, a police team, along with firefighters and fire tenders, rushed to the spot and initiated the dousing operation. Currently, fire department personnel are trying to bring the fire under control. Efforts are also being made to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent apartments.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Authorities will begin a detailed investigation after the situation stabilises to identify the cause of the fire.

Fire Broke Out At A PG In Noida Sector 52

Meanwhile, another fire incident took place at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in E-3, Shatabdi Vihar, located at Sector 52.

As per reports, the building’s upper floors are used as a PG facility, and the ground floor houses a restaurant. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire

A massive fire broke out at a hotel located in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, which claimed 21 lives. Several people sustained injuries in the incident. Most of the deceased were foreign nationals.

In the latest development, the Delhi Police yesterday secured a fire-ravaged hotel building to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the deadly blaze. Cops are also questioning locals and hotel staff.

The area around the hotel building remained cordoned off and the teams of the crime branch and forensic experts collected evidence.