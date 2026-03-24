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Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert

Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert

Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert

Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert

Bomb Threat: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday received a bomb threat mail, in which an unidentified individual threatened to blow up the Delhi Assembly building and the Vidhan Sabha Delhi Metro Station. The email also contained threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Speaker’s office said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat mail, which threatened that the Assembly building as well as Vidhan Sabha Delhi Metro Station would be blown up. The mail also contained threats to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, EAM Dr S… — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026



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