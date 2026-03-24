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Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert

Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert

Published date india.com Published: March 24, 2026 10:54 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert
Big BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta get bomb threat, Delhi Police on alert

Bomb Threat: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday received a bomb threat mail, in which an unidentified individual threatened to blow up the Delhi Assembly building and the Vidhan Sabha Delhi Metro Station. The email also contained threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Speaker’s office said.


Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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