Big BREAKING: Police arrest Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib over AI Summit protest

Delhi Police arrested Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Tuesday.

New Delhi: In the latest development in the AI summit protest case, the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning arrested Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib. This marks the eighth arrest in connection with the shirtless protest at the AI summit. Police arrested Chib following 20 hours of questioning, India Today reported, citing sources. According to police, the leader has been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy. Police also put charges like voluntarily causing harm to a public servant, obstructing a public servant and disobedience.

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, the Youth Congress President, was arrested by police at around 4.39 am and he is currently in police custody for nearly 20 hours. The Delhi Police are preparing him to be produced in court. However, police have not confirmed the arrest of the Congress leader.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

