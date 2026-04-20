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Several feared dead as passenger bus fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur, rescue ops on

Several feared dead as passenger bus fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, rescue ops on

The accident took place near Kanote village when the bus lost control and plunged into a gorge.

Big BREAKING: Several feared dead as passenger bus fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, rescue ops on

Udhampur: A tragic incident has surfaced from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday where a travelling bus rolled down into a gorge in Udhampur district. As per initial reports, at least 10 travellers are feared to be dead and several have sustained injuries in the incident, which took place near Kanote village. A police and rescue team rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operations, news agency PTI reported. The accident took place when the bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. Initial reports suggest that the bus lost control and plunged into a deep gorge.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweets, “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been… pic.twitter.com/FqZIM3vLeO — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026



Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to X and informed that he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa and took stock of the tragic incident.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma,” he said in a post on X.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected.”

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The injured are being taken to GMC Udhampur for treatment. Efforts are underway to recover the bodies of deceased persons, said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

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