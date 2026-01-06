Home

Big BREAKING: Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, kept under observation, reason is…

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday.

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at around 10 pm on Monday. She was brought to the as she is suffering from respiratory issues. According to news agency ANI, the Congress parliamentary party chairperson was experiencing respiratory discomfort. When the doctors examined her, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution.

The doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital admitted her as a precautionary measure and further observation.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at around 10:00 pm yesterday. She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the… pic.twitter.com/w6LD0jeB74 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2026

According to the news agency, Gandhi’s condition is stable and she is responding well to the treatment.

“She is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two,” ANI quoted Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as saying.

Sonia Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue court has granted time to Gandhi so that she can file a reply on a revision over the voter list matter. A senior counsel, in behalf of her, appeared and sought time for the process.

Notably, complainant Vikas Tripathi alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s name was included in the voter list before her Indian citizenship. The complaint was dismissed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne issued the grant till February 7 to file a reply.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

