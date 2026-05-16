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Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto workers on strike today over petrol, diesel price hike

Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto workers on strike today over petrol, diesel price hike

The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has called for a temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm today in protest, demanding an immediate increase in per-kilometre service rates.

Big breaking: Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto workers on strike today over petrol, diesel price hike | Image: Facebook

Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto Workers Strike: Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) on Saturday announced a five-hour strike over the recent hike in fuel prices. The strike will run from 12 pm to 5 pm, during which gig workers across India will shut down their apps as part of the protest. During the nation-wide strike, online instant delivery services such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto are expected to be disrupted and several people may face inconvenience while ordering food and goods online.

What Are The Demands Of Gig And Platform Service Workers?

On Friday, one of the major demands of GIPSWU is an immediate increase in per kilometre service rates from both the government and major digital platforms. The workers have started demanding an increase in service after fuel prices were raised by around Rs 3 per litre across the country.

According to the union, rising fuel prices are increasing financial pressure on gig workers. It added that delivery partners and drivers are now spending more on fuel but earning less.

The GIPSWU stated that the recent fuel price hike would affect nearly 1.2 crore workers who use motorcycles and scooters to deliver food and goods for their daily earnings.

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GIPSWU Says Fuel Hike Will Deepen Financial Stress Of Gig Workers

According to GIPSWU President Seema Singh, the recent increase in fuel prices is a “direct blow” to workers who are already struggling with inflation.

The union said many gig workers may be forced to leave the sector if their earnings do not rise with increasing fuel and maintenance costs. It highlighted that the female gig workers, delivery personnel and drivers are the worst affected. These workers are working 10-14 hours in harsh summers and heavy traffic.

GIPSWU Seeks Revised Delivery Rates, Fuel Compensation Amid Growing Livelihood Crisis

The gig workers’ union stated that it has submitted memorandums to the central government and major digital platforms demanding a revision in delivery rates and fuel compensation. It stated that today’s protest is peaceful and is aimed at drawing attention to the problems faced by gig workers.

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