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Big BREAKING: TAKE DOWN social media links to Hardeep Puris daughter with Jeffrey Epstein, says Delhi HC

Big BREAKING: TAKE DOWN social media links to Hardeep Puri’s daughter with Jeffrey Epstein, says Delhi HC

Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered takedown of social media posts linked to Hardeep Puri's daughter with Jeffrey Epstein.

Big BREAKING: TAKE DOWN social media links to Hardeep Puri's daughter with Jeffrey Epstein, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: In a major verdict, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed authorities to immediately remove online content linking Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s Himayani with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The court observed that the prima facie case had been made in her favour.

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