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Big BREAKING: TAKE DOWN social media links to Hardeep Puri’s daughter with Jeffrey Epstein, says Delhi HC

Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered takedown of social media posts linked to Hardeep Puri's daughter with Jeffrey Epstein.

Published date india.com Published: March 17, 2026 11:51 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Big BREAKING: TAKE DOWN social media links to Hardeep Puri's daughter with Jeffrey Epstein, says Delhi HC
Big BREAKING: TAKE DOWN social media links to Hardeep Puri's daughter with Jeffrey Epstein, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: In a major verdict, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed authorities to immediately remove online content linking Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s Himayani with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The court observed that the prima facie case had been made in her favour.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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