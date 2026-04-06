Home

News

Unknown car breaks into Delhi Legislative Assembly premises, ink hurled at speakers car

Unknown car breaks into Delhi Legislative Assembly premises, ink hurled at speaker’s car

An unidentified car rammed through the barriers and entered the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, triggering a major security scare.

Big breaking: Unknown car breaks into Delhi Legislative Assembly premises

New Delhi: In a major incident of a security lapse, an unknown car broke into the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday. As per reports, the car rammed through the main gate of the Assembly before entering the premises, sparking alarm among security staff. According to eyewitnesses, the car, after barging into the Assembly premises, exited and disappeared. The incident has raised serious concerns about the security protocols. Delhi Police have initiated an investigation and initiated collecting CCTV footage and other available evidence to trace the car.

According to sources, authorities are questioning the assembly staff who were present at the gate during the breach.

A car tried to enter the Delhi Assembly premises forcefully, breaching the security barriers. The situation is normal. Further details are being gathered: Delhi Police sources pic.twitter.com/BOd0Pju2bs — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026

Bomb Threat: Delhi University’s Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive threat emails, students evacuated

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As per reports, ink was also allegedly hurled at the car of the Delhi Assembly Speaker’s vehicle.

Initial information suggests that the unknown vehicle gained access through the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Gate No. 2.

Police and other investigative agencies are trying to trace the car and identify those involved in the incident.

Vehicle Involved In Delhi Assembly Breach Seized, Driver Among Three Arrested

In the latest development in the Delhi Assembly Breach incident, the accused man who drove the car was arrested by the police. Cops have also nabbed two other people in connection with the incident. As per the documents accessed by the cops during the initial probe, the vehicle is registered in the name of Sarabjeet Singh, the person who was driving the car. Police teams seized the car hours after the incident.

Delhi University’s Ramjas, Miranda Colleges Received Threat Emails

Delhi University’s two colleges — Ramjas College and Miranda House – received a bomb threat email today morning, news agency ANI reported. Authorities of both the colleges evacuated the campuses as a precautionary measure. A police team, along with the bomb disposal squad rushed to the colleges after receiving the distress call.

Ramjas College and Miranda House of Delhi University on Monday evacuated after they received bomb threat emails, news agency ANI reported.

Not the First Threat Email

It is to be noted that the bomb threat email comes days after a similar email was sent to the Delhi mayor’s office on Wednesday. However, after thorough check, The Delhi Police declared it a hoax.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.