New Delhi: Arriving to a grand crowd of over 50,000 people cheering his name, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed at Palam airport in New Delhi after returning from his successful visit to the United States.

As thousands of people celebrated his arrival at the airport with banners and slogans of ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’, the Prime Minister greeted them and thanked the 1.3 billion citizens of India for the huge success of his global visit.

Addressing the BJP workers and supporters outside Palam airport, the PM Modi said, “I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian.”

“After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” he added.

Talking about India’s global position and how the world views India now, he said, “The honour and respect for India have increased in the world. The credit for the same goes to the brothers and sisters of our country, and Indians living abroad.”

“The Howdy Modi event in Houston was grand. President Trump was present there. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in the USA, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence,” said the Prime Minister highlighting his grand diaspora event in Texas.

Reinstating the Uri surgical strikes that happened on the same day, in 2016, PM Narendra Modi said, “Three years ago, on September 28, the brave soldiers of my country had showcased the glory of India before the world by executing the surgical strike. Remembering that night today, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers.”

“Tomorrow onwards, the nation will mark the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The atmosphere will be festive due to Durga Puja too. I wish my fellow Indians on these special occasions,” he said concluding his welcome address. PM Modi is headed for his residence in the national capital as thousands of supporters walk behind him commemorating his return.