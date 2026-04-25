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Big change at New Delhi Railway Station: Passengers need ticket to enter, turnstile gates being installed; details inside

Big change at New Delhi Railway Station: Passengers need ticket to enter, turnstile gates being installed; details inside

Indian Railways has started a pilot project at New Delhi Railway Station where entry will be allowed only with a valid ticket. Scroll down for details.

Big change at New Delhi Railway Station

Indian Railways: In a major development, Indian Railways has started to implement a new access control system at the New Delhi railway station. This is being done to manage heavy traffic and crowds at the railway station in a more efficient way. Under this move, the passengers will not be allowed to enter the station premises without a valid ticket. The project has been launched at Gate Number 9 of the railway station on the Ajmeri Gate side as a pilot. The turnstile gates have been installed on a trial basis at the moment.

Crowd management control system

The New Delhi Railway Station is one of the busiest stations in India. With thousands of passengers using it on a daily basis, the Northern Railway has introduced turnstile gates that will regulate the entry and exit so that congestion can be reduced and safety can be improved. According to reports, the concerned officials have mentioned that the implementation of the system is being done by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway. It’s because the gates can help in controlling the flow of the passengers. In addition, they will prevent overcrowding inside the station premises.

Officials said the system is being implemented by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway. The gates will help control the flow of passengers and prevent overcrowding inside the station.

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Separate entries for reserved and unreserved passengers

As per the new system, separate entry points will be created for the passengers having reserved tickets and those who will be travelling with unreserved tickets. Alongside this, one-way exit routes are also in place to avoid potential clashes between incoming and outgoing crowds. The railway staff and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also been positioned at the trial gate for the management of queues, along with ticket checking. The new signboards are also being installed to guide the passengers properly.

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Upgradation plan

The new move is a part of the larger plan for the modernisation of the New Delhi Railway Station. In a meeting which was earlier held in March, the railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, reviewed the proposals for the improvement of safety and crowd management. It’s expected that AI-based cameras, along with entries, may only be allowed on the basis of QR code-based tickets.

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