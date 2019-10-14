New Delhi: Congratulatory messages have been flowing from across the country for Indian-American JNU graduate Abhijit Banerjee who won winning the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for his research on alleviation of global poverty.

Sending his praises on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.”

Not just the Prime Minister but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the Indian-origin economist calling it a proud moment for Bengalis.

“Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed,” she said.

Further, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Nobel Laureate in a tweet and said, “Big day for every Indian. Heartiest congratulations to eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee for being among the winners of this year’s Nobel prize for Economics. Work on poverty alleviation gets highest endorsement.”

“Abhijit Banerjee’s pathbreaking work has also benefitted lakhs of children studying in Delhi govt schools One of Delhi govt’s most imp education reform ‘Chunauti’ has transformed govt school classroom teaching. It is based on the model developed by him,” he added in another Twitter post.

CM Kejriwal also shared AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s congratulatory post.

अभिजीत बनर्जी को नोबेल पुरस्कार हर भारतीय के लिए खुशी का पल तो है ही, एक शिक्षा मंत्री-वित्त मंत्री होने के नाते भी मुझे बहुत गर्व है प्रो बनर्जी और प्रो डुफ़्लो के सहयोग और इनकी रिसर्च से प्रेरणा लेकर दिल्ली सरकार ने प्रथम संस्था की शिक्षण पद्धति अपनाई और आउटकम बजट की पहल की. pic.twitter.com/gvXw9MGLch — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 14, 2019

Extending her wishes to Banerjee in a party statement, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi said, “Apart from making the nation of his origin proud by this spectacular achievement, Prof Banerjee and his fellow recipients’ work in ‘experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’ had helped millions across the globe, including India, come out of poverty.”

On the other hand, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Banerjee while taking a political swipe at Modi government. He said, “Instead, we now have Modinomics that’s destroying the economy and boosting poverty.”