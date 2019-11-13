New Delhi: The Supreme Court in Thursday will deliver its verdicts on two review petitions — one on Rafale and the other on the entry of women of all ages into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is there on both the benches.

On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed petitions seeking an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal, giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale deal with French firm Dassault Aviation. Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan filed please seeking re-examination of the order. In May 2019, the three-judge bench had reserved the verdict. The court had also reserved orders in the contempt petition filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi again then-Congress President Rahul Gandhi for remarking that Supreme Court had found ‘Chowkidar chor hain’ in its April 10 verdict in Rafale preliminary objections.

A Constitution Bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will deliver the judgment on Sabarimala review petitions. The Bench, in February, reserved judgment in a bunch of review petitions filed against the September 28 judgment, which declared the right of women of all age groups to enter the temple.

As many as 65 petitions — including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas — were filed after its verdict sparked violent protests in Kerala.

The temple is all set to open from November 16 for the next three months. The Kerala Police have made elaborate security arrangement and planned to deploy over 10,000 officers in and around Sabarimala for the Mandala Pooja festival.

Earlier this month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is not possible to make laws to circumvent the Supreme Court’s order permitting entry of women of all age into the Sabarimala temple.