Big Defence Boost: Indian Army Gets Nagastra-2 Loitering Munitions – Check its capabilities

The Indian Army has received Nagastra-2 loitering munitions from Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. The system features a 50-km fire-and-forget range, ECCM capability and a tandem shaped-charge warhead.

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Big Defence Boost: Indian Army Gets Nagastra-2 Loitering Munitions – Check its capabilities | Image: ANI

Big Defence Boost: In a big defence boost, the Indian Army has received the Nagastra 2 Anti-Tank Loiter Munition System a month after receiving 450 Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones. Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited has delivered Nagastra 2 to the army, which is designed to penetrate targets protected by up to 650 mm of Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA). It is loaded with day-and-night surveillance cameras and a 4 kg tandem shaped-charge warhead.

Nagastra-2’s Combat Capabilities

Nagastra-2 has an operational range of 25 km in recover and reuse mode and can be programmed for fire-and-forget mode for about 50 km. It can maneuver for up to 60 minutes. With these capabilities provide Nagastra-2 an operational flexibility for precision attack of armoured targets.

A key technological feature of Nagastra 2 is its Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capability, designed to enhance its resilience in electronically contested battlefield environments. This capability strengthens its potential to operate in the presence of electronic warfare threats, including communication jamming, GPS jamming and spoofing.

Key Highlights

• The Indian Army has received Nagastra-2 anti-tank loitering munition system.

• The Nagastra-2 is equipped with a 25-km range in recovery-and-reuse mode and around 50 km in fire-and-forget mode.

• It can operate for up to 60 minutes and carries a 4-kg tandem shaped-charge warhead.

• Its ECCM capability is specifically designed to counter electronic warfare threats, including GPS jamming and spoofing.

• Nagastra-2 completed technical trials in August this year at Mahajan Field Firing Range.

Nagastra-2 Boosts Indigenous Defence Manufacturing After Successful Technical Trials

The development and delivery of Nagastra 2 mark another significant step towards strengthening India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and equipping the Indian Army with advanced, technology-driven loiter munition systems.

According to Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd., Nagastra 2 successfully completed Technical Trials at Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in August 2026. Users witnessed all operational and ECCM compliance parameters.

Nagastra-1R: Key Features, Reusability, Precision Targeting And Indigenous Technology

In 2025, the Indian Army placed an order with Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) for procuring around 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions, as per the statement by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited.

The Nagastra-1R is a cost-effective system with full reusability of launcher systems. The advanced Loitering Munition System with 360 gimbal camera with the option of putting thermal camera option for night operations, the statement further read.

The Nagastra system uses its own encryption technology to secure video and telemetry communications, becoming almost invisible from enemy’s radar. It also features a precision targeting system with a 2-metre Circular Error Probable (CEP) with more than 80 percent ‘Made in India’ components.

(with AN inputs)