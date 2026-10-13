Big development in Delhi anti-CEC protests as SC to hear all pleas on Thursday; key updates

The Supreme Court will hear all petitions regarding the anti-CEC protests, ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and police detentions on Thursday, October 15.

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Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Sunday. File image

In a significant development amid the ongoing protests in the national capital against the Election Commission of India (ECI) with respect to irregularities in SIR, the Supreme Court is expected to hear all pleas on October 15. In addition to this, the Supreme Court also issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation challenging the blanket immunity granted to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners under Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Supreme Court grants extension to Centre till Thursday

The Supreme Court agreed to the Centre’s request to grant an extension till Thursday to file its response on the two pleas, one seeking contempt action against authorities for alleged disobedience of SC’s October 8 order which virtually lifted ‘a complete ban’ in Delhi metros, railway services and other restrictions to certain civic services during the ongoing protests in the National Capital and the other filed against alleged detentions made by the police.

Supreme Court bench seeks response from Union government

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sought responses from the Union government and the poll panel on a plea filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the provision that grants serving and former CECs and Election Commissioners immunity from legal proceedings for acts, things or words committed, done or spoken in the course of discharging, or purporting to discharge, their official duties.

The Supreme Court has confirmed that it will take up all petitions linked to Delhi protests on Thursday, October 15. The Supreme Court also agreed to the Centre’s request to grant an extension till Thursday to file its response on the two pleas — one seeking contempt action against authorities for alleged disobedience of SC’s October 8 order which virtually lifted ‘a complete ban’ in Delhi metros, railway services and other restrictions to certain civic services during the ongoing protests in the National Capital and the other filed against alleged detentions made by the police. — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026

As per the case status available on the apex court’s website, the matter is tentatively listed for further hearing on November 2.