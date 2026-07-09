Big development in doctor assault case as woman doctor slapped by corporator resigns following colleague action

A second doctor resigns and flees Kalyan-Dombivli following an assault by Shiv Sena corporator Rakesh Mhatre.

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Doctor assault case

Doctor assault case: Fear has gripped the medical community in Kalyan-Dombivli as Dr. Srushti Baviskar became the second doctor to quit following an assault by Shiv Sena corporator Rakesh Mhatre. Her departure comes just a day after her colleague, Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe, who was publicly slapped by the politician, resigned and fled the city in distress. Despite the growing outrage over their safety, municipal authorities claim they have yet to receive formal resignation letters from either doctor.

Speaking on his decision to flee, Salunkhe shared the depth of his anxiety, stating, “I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. They are very dangerous people. The other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again.”

KDMC Chief Medical Officer denies officials

Yet, a conflicting narrative has emerged from the administration, as KDMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepa Shukla clarified that doctors Vaibhav Salunkhe and Srushti Baviskar have not submitted their resignations.

Also read: Dombivli hospital assault: 3 arrested for attacking female doctor, other staff, police confirm Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre next

Doctor assault case: NCP (SP) condemns Shiv Sena corporator’s conduct

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday condemned the alleged assault on doctors at a municipal hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre, describing the incident as ‘completely wrong’. He also questioned as to why a person with a criminal background was being given ‘police protection’.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Pawar said, “That behaviour was completely wrong. The corporator assaulted women doctors also, present at the hospital and has a criminal background. Despite having such a background, he was provided police protection for a long time. This is a very contradictory situation.”

He further alleged that influential people in power were extending support to individuals accused of such acts.

“We raised the issue yesterday, following which he was arrested. However, he was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. Somewhere, people in power and influential individuals are supporting such behaviour,” Pawar claimed.

A video of the incident showed Mhatre and his supporters arguing with doctors and hospital staff. During the altercation, he allegedly approached a woman doctor from behind and struck her mobile phone, causing it to fall.

(With inputs from agencies)