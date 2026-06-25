Big development in India-Bangladesh relations as India assigns Union Cabinet Minister status to High Commissioner to Bangladesh

India has elevated its High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, to the status of a Union Cabinet Minister, highlighting the growing strategic importance New Delhi places on its relations with Dhaka.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/big-development-in-india-bangladesh-relations-as-india-assigns-union-cabinet-minister-status-to-high-commissioner-to-bangladesh-8457496/ Copy

Big development in India-Bangladesh relations as India assigns Union Cabinet Minister status to High Commissioner to Bangladesh (IANS image)

New Delhi: In a major diplomatic move, the Indian government has elevated the status of its High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, to that of a Union Cabinet Minister. A government notification confirmed that this equivalent status within the Table of Precedence is a personal measure for Trivedi, requiring no structural changes to the existing framework. This rare upgrading highlights the growing strategic, economic, and geopolitical importance New Delhi attaches to its bilateral relationship with Dhaka.

India’s “Neighborhood First” policy

This special assignment underscores India’s commitment to reinforcing its “Neighborhood First” policy, ensuring that its top envoy possesses maximum bureaucratic weight to navigate shared regional interests. By granting Trivedi ministerial equivalence, India streamlines high-level communication and accelerates decision-making processes, signaling a deeply collaborative era ahead for India-Bangladesh ties.

Also read: Jai Shri Ram chants raised in Bangladesh as thousands of protestors protest in Dhaka over alleged insult to Lord Ram

“The undersigned is directed to say that Shri Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence. This position in the Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only,” an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

Also read: Bangladesh halts construction of largest Lord Ram statue after radical groups protest, Hindus express anger, Tarique government likely to…

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday extended his wishes to the newly appointed High Commissioner, highlighting the importance of his role.

“Wishing High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi all the very best as he assumes his important role as India’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. As the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, I look forward to working closely with him,” Gor wrote on X.

“The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, presented his credentials today to His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin, the esteemed President of Bangladesh, at Bangabhaban. The High Commissioner conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of India and the people of India, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Bangladesh partnership, aimed at the mutual welfare of the peoples of these two sovereign nations,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)