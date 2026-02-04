By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Big development in Manipur as Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of state after Governor’s rule removed
