Big development in Thane doctor assault case as Shiv Sena corporator sent to three-day police custody

A local court has remanded arrested Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre to police custody following the viral assault on doctors at a civic hospital in Thane district.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/big-development-in-thane-doctor-assault-case-as-shiv-sena-corporator-sent-to-three-day-police-custody-8470547/ Copy

Doctor assault case

Thane doctor assault case: In a significant national development amid the uproar around the assault on doctor in Thane, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator who allegedly assaulted doctors and nurses inside hospital has been remanded to three-day police custody on Friday. For those unversed, the Thane incident made headlines across the country after an incident, involving corporator Ramesh Mhatre, took place at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Shastri Nagar Hospital on Monday evening.

Doctors Association welcomes Sena corporator’s arrest

Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors has welcomed the arrest of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who, along with his associates, attacked doctors on duty, including a woman doctor, at Thane hospital; however, it stated that it will continue with the black ribbon protest slated for tomorrow.

The doctors’ association said that the healthcare workers, including doctors, will observe a black ribbon stir across the state in all government hospitals and medical colleges to protest against ‘growing violence’ on the medical fraternity.

Also read: Big development in doctor assault case as woman doctor slapped by corporator resigns following colleague action

Police action in Thane doctor assault case

The power-drunk corporator was arrested by Thane police today after an FIR was lodged against him and three others. All of them were taken to a government hospital for medico-legal examination, after which due legal procedure will be followed to bring them to justice.

Also read: Dombivli hospital assault: 3 arrested for attacking female doctor, other staff, police confirm Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre next

“This timely arrest sends a strong message that violence against doctors and healthcare workers will not be tolerated. The state-wide one-day protest will continue as planned. This protest is not only against this individual incident but also against the increasing incidents of violence against healthcare workers across the state and to reiterate our demand for a safe working environment for all doctors and healthcare professionals,” the MARD said in a statement.

NCP (SP) condemns Shiv Sena corporator’s conduct

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday condemned the alleged assault on doctors at a municipal hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre, describing the incident as ‘completely wrong’. He also questioned as to why a person with a criminal background was being given ‘police protection’.

(With inputs from agencies)