Big Earthquake On Way Due To Underground Energy Build-Up; Preventive Measures Must: Expert

The incidence of earthquakes, after-shocks, and tremors are taking place more frequently and the reason for the same is explained by Professor Mahavir Negi.

The observation of Professor Mahavir Negi is a call for us to take pre-emptive, preventive measures and be mentally and emotionally prepared for the big earthquake to jolt us. (Image: ANI)

Big Earthquake Waiting To Strike: The Delhi-NCR region and parts of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were shaken by strong tremors on Tuesday afternoon. The tremors occurred in a series of about four intervals and shook the region. These tremors were a result of the massive earthquake that happened in Nepal. Earlier, in the year 2023, Delhi and adjoining areas felt strong tremors on 23 January (5.8), 21 March (6.6), 28 May (5.2), 13 June (5.4), and 5 August (5.8). On Monday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the north-eastern state of Meghalaya and the tremors were felt in Assam as well as other parts of the northeast.

Frequently Occurring Earthquakes A Warning For BIG One

To cut it short, the incidence of earthquakes, after-shocks, and tremors are taking place more frequently and the reason for the same is explained by Professor Mahavir Negi, HOD Geography Department, HNB Central University, Srinagar, Uttarakhand.

Professor Mahavir Negi says, “The massive energy building up beneath the ground surface is not getting released at the rate at which it should. Unless an earthquake of an intensity of 8 or more on the Richter scale occurs, the restless energy will try to unleash in the form of earthquakes of lower magnitudes.

“These mild earthquakes that are occurring frequently are a very strong indicator that a big earthquake is on the way. Once that happens only then does this energy build up below the surface would be released. So, we should prepare ourselves for this natural event before it strikes rather than wait for it to occur and take measures after the damage is done.

“One thing that can be done is to pitch for the construction of earthquake-proof buildings because earthquake doesn’t kill people, it is the collapsing structures that are responsible for casualties. In simple words, we have to be proactive rather than wait for the inevitable.”

The observation of Professor Mahavir Negi is a call for us to take pre-emptive, preventive measures and be mentally and emotionally prepared for the big earthquake to jolt us.

