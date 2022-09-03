Guwahati/Patna: In a major pushback for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as many as five of seven MLAs of his Janata Dal (United) in Manipur joined the ruling BJP on Friday, a statement from the state assembly said. The development comes weeks after he broke off an alliance with the saffron party for the second time in nine years.Also Read - BPSC Exam 2022: Syllabus, Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

The statement signed by Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JDU MLAs with the BJP. Since the number of MLAs who switched sides was greater than two thirds of the total, their switch will be considered valid, reported NDTV.

Here are 5 points for this big story on Bihar and Manipur politics: