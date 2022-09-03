Guwahati/Patna: In a major pushback for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as many as five of seven MLAs of his Janata Dal (United) in Manipur joined the ruling BJP on Friday, a statement from the state assembly said. The development comes weeks after he broke off an alliance with the saffron party for the second time in nine years.Also Read - BPSC Exam 2022: Syllabus, Exam Pattern And Other Details Here
The statement signed by Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JDU MLAs with the BJP. Since the number of MLAs who switched sides was greater than two thirds of the total, their switch will be considered valid, reported NDTV.
Here are 5 points for this big story on Bihar and Manipur politics:
- The MLAs who joined the BJP include Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP L M Khaute and Thangjam Arunkumar.
- Khaute and Arunkumar had previously sought to contest the assembly polls for the BJP, but joined the JDU after being turned down by the party.
- This is the second time that BJP has targeted Nitish Kumar party’s legislators in the northeast. In 2020, six of seven JDU legislators had joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and last week the lone MLA also merged in BJP.
- The JDU had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in Maipur assembly elections held in March this year.
- The move by the JDU MLAs comes weeks after Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined forces with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other parties, to displace the BJP and form coalition government in Bihar.