New Delhi: The Congress, India’s grand old party, seems to be undergoing existential crisis just a few days ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. In a latest development, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party on Friday.

“After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INC India,” Tanwar said in a tweet.

Writing a four-page letter to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Tanwar said the Congress is facing an existential crisis not because of its political opponents but because of internal contradictions.

In the letter, he further stated that hardworking workers, who rose from humble backgrounds and are not from a political family, are not valued and money blackmail and pressure tactics seem to work in the party. He also noted that people with vested interests are killing the party and many like him are falling prey to this.

The development comes a day after Tanwar was made one of the star campaigners for Haryana Assembly polls along with Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other party leaders like Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Expressing unhappiness over ticket distribution for Haryana assembly elections, Tanwar had two days back resigned from all assigned responsibilities and committees, saying he will work as a primary member to strengthen the party.

Tanwar, who was last month, replaced as state party chief, slammed the manner in which tickets are being distributed for the state assembly polls and said those who had given their sweat and blood’ for the party were ignored.

“Few with vested interests cannot tolerate the emergence of new leadership in Haryana. I have written a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi asking her to relieve me of all responsibilities and from the committees in which I have been assigned responsibilities. I will work for strengthening the party as its primary member,” Tanwar was quoted as saying by ANI

On Wednesday a number of party workers staged a demonstration outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi over the issue of tickets distribution.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.Congress is not only facing problem in Haryana, but it is also facing the same issue in Maharashtra. Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in a series of tweets declared that he would stay away from the campaign and threatened to quit.