Big news for central govt employees! THIS project approved by Modi cabinet is set to benefit govt employees | Check details

Central government has announced a project for its employees in Amravati. It has approved a project worth Rs 1,235 crore for a residential complex.

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The Central govt has announced a a project for the welfare of its employees. File image/PTI

Central government employees are eagerly waiting for the July-December half-yearly dearness allowance (DA) and the 8th Pay Commission. Amidst this, the Modi government at the Centre has taken a significant decision regarding their employees. The government has approved a project worth Rs 1,235 crore for a residential complex and Rs1,299 crore for a central government office complex in Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s how the employees will benefit.

What will be the benefits for govt employees?

According to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of the General Pool Residential Accomodation (GPRA) complex and the Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGPOA) in Amravati.

He stated that this residential complex will comprise of 11 multi-storey residential towers containing a total of 1,50 residential flats ranging from Type-2 to Type-6. The project will also include basement parking for approximately 1,972 cars. The total built-up area of The entire complex will be 31.30 lakh square feet including 9.10 lakh square feet of basement area.

The Office complex will consist of two building blocks spanning approximately 5.53 acres. The first block will be ground plus 13 stories on Plot C-9, while the second block will consist of ground plus 10 stories on Plot C-8. The complex will provide office facilities for approximately 8,000 officers and employees, along with parking for approximately 1,800 vehicles. The total built up area of the project will be 23.35 lakh square feet.

From ATM to guest house

The residential complex will provide modern amenities such as a bank and ATM, post office, a community hall with dining facilities, a food court, a shopping complex will also include a bank and an ATM.

Its worth noting that a decision on central government employees’ DA for July-December half-yearly period is also expected in the next few months. Its anticipated that the DA could be announced in September or October.